Stockard Channing and Michael Praed to star in The Gates of Kyiv world premiere

The new play opens in Windsor next month

Stockard Channing and Michael Praed will lead the cast of The Gates of Kyiv, a new play by Ian Kelly.

The production, set to run from 4 to 14 September 2024, will make its world premiere at Theatre Royal Windsor.

The Gates of Kyiv follows the life of Soviet pianist Maria Yudina, known for her public opposition to Joseph Stalin’s regime (who, rumours suggest, met the Soviet dictator once). Channing (Grease, Apologia) will portray Yudina, while Michael Praed (42nd Street) will take on the role of Shostakovich. They will be joined by Italy-based Russian pianist pianist Gala Chistiakova and famed ballet dancer Xander Parish.

The play, a blend of dance, music and text, is directed by Roxana Silbert, with choreography by Kenneth Tindall, set design by Ti Green, lighting by Rick Fisher, sound design by Fred De Faye, and video design by Louis Price.

Biographer and writer Kelly has a number of credits including Mr Foote’s Other Leg and Casanova the Ballet, which is currently touring North America and Europe.

Tickets are available through the theatre’s box office.