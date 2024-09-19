Stage names directory – a list of theatre and musical performers and more

London
At WhatsOnStage, we don’t just care about the shows, but also the performers, the directors, the creatives and everyone else. With that in mind, we’re launching a new biography section of the website, titled “stage names”, to give you a little encyclopedia of who’s who and where you’ve seen them before. Please, bear with us as we add to the list!
B
Jonathan Bailey
Laura Baldwin
Michael Ball
Samantha Barks
Emily Bautista
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Leanne Best
Alfie Boe
Courtney Bowman
Gabrielle Brooks
Audrey Brisson
Alexandra Burke
Tom Burke
Charlie Burn
C
Georgina Castle
Kevin Clifton
Tosin Cole
Lily Collins
Jodie Comer
D
Olly Dobson
Erin Doherty
Killian Donnelly
Laura Donnelly
Omari Douglas
Noma Dumezweni
Phil Dunster
E
Tom Edden
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Brenda Edwards
Hiba Elchikhe
Paapa Essiedu
F
Alice Fearn
Fra Fee
Dónal Finn
Carrie Hope Fletcher
Jo Foster
Sutton Foster
Tom Francis
Hadley Fraser
G
Jordan Luke Gage
Ncuti Gatwa
Dujonna Gift
Jonathan Groff
Elena Gyasi
H
Kit Harington
Matt Henry
Tom Hiddleston
Grace Hodgett-Young
Tom Holland
Evelyn Hoskins
David Hunter
J
Bradley Jaden
Aisha Jawando
Rachel John
Lucie Jones
Jeremy Jordan
Lesley Joseph
Cush Jumbo
K
Ramin Karimloo
Felicity Kendal
Beverley Knight
Ryan Kopel
Laurie Kynaston
L
Renée Lamb
Bonnie Langford
Miriam-Teak Lee
Gavin Lee
Amy Lennox
Caissie Levy
Nigel Lindsay
Anoushka Lucas
Patti LuPone
M
Mei Mac
Rob Madge
Jason Manford
Frances Mayli McCann
James McAvoy
Audra McDonald
Ian McKellen
Ian McIntosh
Paul Mescal
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Grace Mouat
Lucian Msamati
Jamie Muscato
O
Millie O’Connell
Georgina Onuorah
P
Lyn Paul
Jamie Parker
Harold Pinter
Beatrice Penny-Touré
R
Daniel Radcliffe
Eddie Redmayne
Jenna Russell
S
Nicole Scherzinger
Andrew Scott
Djalenga Scott
Keala Settle
Matt Smith
Sheridan Smith
Imelda Staunton
Jodie Steele
Juliet Stevenson
Charlie Stemp
Zizi Strallen
Meera Syal
T
Shaq Taylor
David Tennant
Giles Terera
David Thaxton
Luke Thompson
Noah Thomas
Oliver Tompsett
Sam Tutty
V
W
Marisha Wallace
Samuel West
Ben Whishaw
Jodie Whittaker
Layton Williams
Jack Wolfe
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Benedict Wong
Aimee Lou Wood
Rachael Wooding
Y
Z
