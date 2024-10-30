Stage Entertainment chooses AudienceView as new ticketing partner  

The partnership between the two organisations was unveiled today

Stage Entertainment has chosen AudienceView as its new ticketing partner.

Stage Entertainment, a leading global producer and theatre operator that produces a raft of the biggest musicals in mainland Europe, will use AudienceView’s ticketing platform to handle ticketing operations for its venues in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy.

The partnership is a key part of Stage Entertainment’s move to build in-house ticketing capabilities and expand its audience base. AudienceView’s configurable, white-label software is said to allow Stage Entertainment to offer a tailored ticketing experience that aligns with regional needs while maintaining brand consistency.

Stage Entertainment CEO Arthur de Bok said today: “We look forward to partnering with AudienceView to support our vision for growth and success in the years ahead… Working with AudienceView as our non-exclusive Software as a Service (SaaS) provider means that we will be able to further optimise our customer experience throughout the ticket-buying process.”

AudienceView CEO Eric White added: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with Stage Entertainment. Our team is committed to supporting their vision and helping them achieve new heights, while growing their audience.”

According to the companies, AudienceView’s experience with large industry clients like ATG, Playhouse Square, Wembley National Stadium, AAC Liverpool, and Blumenthal Arts influenced Stage Entertainment’s decision to move forward with this partnership.

Stage welcomes approximately seven million people to its musicals each year across a network of 16 theatres in its home markets. On top of venue operations, the organisation also creates and licenses its own shows, such as Anastasia and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

Shows produced by Stage Entertainment in Europe also include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MJ, Frozen and Disney’s The Lion King, Hercules and Aladdin.