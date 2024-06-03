Spring Awakening anniversary concert – first look photos

Take a look at the 15th anniversary concert staging of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s multi-award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The anniversary concert served as a fundraiser honouring the memory of Imogen Kinchin. Kinchin was one of the original producers of Spring Awakening in 2009, guiding the show and its young cast to success.

She was diagnosed with stage IV Bowel Cancer in 2022, and sadly passed away late last month. Proceeds from the concert have been donated to support her three children.

The show, based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play of the same name, follows a group of teenagers, silenced and controlled by a censorious society, discovering a new world of feeling and freedom. Numbers include “Totally F**ked”, “Mama Who Bore Me” and “The Song of Purple Summer”.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on 10 December 2006, starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. It won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor.

Afterward, it embarked on a North American tour in 2008. The production then opened in London at the Lyric Hammersmith on 23 January 2009, before transferring to the West End’s Novello Theatre in March of the same year. The musical was revived on Broadway in 2015 and in London in 2021.

The 2024 concert, celebrating the anniversary of the original London production, took place at the Victoria Palace Theatre (customarily the home of Hamilton) last night.

Returning cast members from the original West End production included Lucy May Barker (The Crucible) as Ilse, Natasha Barnes (Hex) as Anna, Harry McEntire (Andor) as Ernst, Hayley Gallivan (Wicked) as Martha, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress) as Thea, Edward Judge (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Otto, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge!) as Melchior, Jos Slovick (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Georg and Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musica) as Wendla. Other returning cast included Chris Barton (The Sound of Music), Natalie Garner, Mona Goodwin (Misfits), Gemma O’Duffy (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert) and Richard Southgate (The Dogs of War). Southgate played the role of Hanschen. Joining them was WhatsOnStage Award-winner and Olivier Award nominee Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal, Shadow and Bone), playing the role of Moritz.

They were joined by the entire returning original London band consisting of Huw Davies (Guitars), Don Richardson (Bass), Matthew Senior (Drums), Vicky Matthews (Cello), Charlie Brown (Violin/Guitar), Rachel Robson (Viola), under the musical direction of Nigel Lilley (Newsies, Next to Normal, The Witches).

The concert had direction by Jamie Armitage (Six) and musical direction by Lilley. It is produced by Jack Maple and Hoskins. Lighting design and production management are by Toby Darvill (Treason), with sound design by Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins) and original UK casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

For those interested in supporting Kinchin’s Fund, the donation link is here.