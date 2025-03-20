Something Rotten! musical to make fully-staged UK premiere in 2026

Welcome to the renaissance… of this Broadway musical!

Something Rotten! is set to make its fully-staged UK premiere next year.

The production follows the sold-out concert performances of the musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year, which went on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Concert Event.

Producers Kevin McCollum of Alchemation and Joshua Andrews of JAS Theatricals said: “After the success of the Broadway run and American tour and the incredible response to the Drury Lane concerts, we are excited to bring the show to the land of Shakespeare!”

Something Rotten! features a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and a score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, it follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, playwrights in the shadow of one William Shakespeare, who attempt to stage the world’s first-ever musical.

The show ran for over 700 performances on Broadway and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has also been staged across the USA and internationally.

This Saturday evening, on The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals on BBC One, Jason Manford (who also starred in the Drury Lane concert productions) will perform one of the show’s musical numbers “It’s A Musical” alongside Daniel Mays.

Venue, dates and casting information will be revealed in due course.