Something Rotten! in Concert – first look photos

The final performance will be staged at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this evening

Last night the hit Broadway musical Something Rotten! was staged (in concert) for the first time in the UK and photos from the event have now been released.

The show, created by Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run), John O’Farrell (Just For One Day), and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick (Mrs Doubtfire), follows the story of Renaissance writers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they seek to outshine Shakespeare by writing the world’s first musical.

Originally opened on Broadway at the St James Theatre in 2015, the piece received several Best Musical nominations, and ten Tony Award nominations. A UK run in Birmingham, originally planned for 2020, was postponed by the pandemic, and the show has never been seen professionally on these shores.

Directed by Tim Jackson, the cast includes Jason Manford (The Producers) as Nick Bottom, Gary Wilmot (The Artist) as Nostradamus, Richard Fleeshman (Company) as Shakespeare, Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls) as Bea, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress) as Portia, Cassius Hackforth (From Here to Eternity) as Nigel Bottom, Steve Furst (Oliver!) as Shylock, Ashley Samuels (Hairspray) as Troubadour, Cameron Blakely (Mrs Doubtfire) as Brother Jeremiah and Jenna Boyd (Come From Away) as Lady Croydon.

Completing the company are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Jordan Cunningham, Luke Field-Wright, Ru Fisher, Matthew Koon, Eddie Manning, Lisa Mathieson, Katharine Pearson and Ella Redhead, who make up the ensemble.

Choreography is by Jackson and Claira Vaughan, sound by Tom Marshall and Sebastian Frost, lighting by Jamie Platt, set and costume by Rebecca Brower, production management by Pete Kramer, company and stage management by Peter Barnett and casting consultancy by Sarah Jane Price.

The full Broadway score is performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and conducted by Freddie Tapner (Love Never Dies). It is produced by Fourth Wall Live, JAS Theatricals, and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra in association with Alchemation.

You can check out our exclusive clips from the Something Rotten! in Concert sitzprobe below.

@whatsonstage Replying to @Konnor thank you for your willpower waiting for this! 💙 Check out Richard Fleeshman and the cast of Something Rotten! with the London Musical Theatre Orchestra as they prepare for the UK premiere next week #Musicals #Performance xx #SomethingRotten #Theatre ♬ original sound – WhatsOnStage

Tickets for tonight’s final performance of Something Rotten! in Concert are on sale below.