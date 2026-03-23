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Six releases photos of new West End Queens

All you wanna do… is take a look!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

23 March 2026

The West End cast of Six
The West End cast of Six, © Pamela Raith

Exclusive: Brand new photos have been released, featuring the new Queens of the West End production of Six!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical is a reimagining of the six wives of Henry VIII, directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The piece presents their stories through a modern lens, blending history and pop music.

The London cast currently includes Adrianne Langley as Catherine of Aragon, Marisha Morgan as Anne Boleyn, Jessica Aubrey as Jane Seymour, Freya Karlettis as Anna of Cleves, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Leesa Tulley as Katherine Howard, and Nia Stephen, making her West End debut in the role of Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Tegan Bannister as Alternate Aragon/Cleves, Mary Elliott as Alternate Boleyn/Howard, and Ashlyn Weekes as Alternate Seymour/Parr.

The company is completed by Super Swings Laura Baxter, Gabs Boumford and Imogen Rose Hart.

The on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, includes Beth Jerem as musical director/keys, Alice Angliss on drums, Emma Jemima on guitar, Kelly Morris on bass, and Annabelle Lee Revak as assistant musical director.

The production’s creative team includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

Last year, a cinematic release featuring the original Queens, made its long-awaited arrival. A touring production is also underway.

Six is now on sale through to January 2027.

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