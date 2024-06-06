Sita McIntosh appointed CEO of Go Live Theatre Projects

Go Live Theatre Projects has announced the appointment of Sita McIntosh as its new chief executive officer.

McIntosh, who previously ran Inclusive Audiences, a project aimed at increasing audience inclusion in theatres, said today: “I’ve been very fortunate to witness first hand and on numerous occasions, the transformative power of shared live theatre, especially on young people who are experiencing it for the first time. The emotional and intellectual benefits are indisputable, particularly on a generation that is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. And that’s why Go Live Theatre Projects is such an incredible and essential charity.

“It exists to engage children and young people from low-income and challenging backgrounds with the performing arts, helping them to develop valuable life skills, knowledge and confidence. It’s an immense privilege to be asked to build on the amazing legacy left by Susan and continue the invaluable work of the charity. I look forward to taking the helm and creating the next chapter.”

McIntosh will assume the role full-time in the autumn, succeeding Susan Whiddington CBE, who is stepping down in July after 27 years. The two will work together until then to ensure a smooth transition. Formerly known as The Mousetrap Foundation, the charity enables 10,000 young people annually to access theatre.

Whiddington added: “It’s been a long, adventurous and hugely rewarding journey and I’m always humbled when I realise how many young lives we’ve touched – nearly 250,000! I’m delighted to welcome someone of Sita’s experience, and in collaboration with our fantastic staff team, look forward to their strengthening the charity’s inspirational work with young people in schools and community settings, with families, and broadening the charity’s reach. Go Live will always be dear to my heart and I wish it every future success.”

Go Live Theatre Projects is a charity dedicated to creating arts experiences for young people, helping them overcome physical, social, and financial barriers to accessing theatre.