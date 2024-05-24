Sister Act to release live West End cast album

Sister Act will release a live cast album, recorded at the Dominion Theatre.

Based on the hit film, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder.

Award-winner Beverley Knight will star in the album, with Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, and the current cast of the show.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today, “Today is a monumental moment for Sister Act! Ever since we first brought this brand new production back to the West End, the number one question we’ve had is ‘When is the cast album?’. Based on the show’s triumphant success in London and to celebrate the news that there will be 5 productions of our new version around the world this year, we had to make this happen. We are so excited for you to hear this live album this summer.”

The album will be recorded over three nights, on Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 May at the Dominion Theatre. It will then be released later this year.

From 10 June to 31 August 2024, best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke will take over the part of Deloris, with Lee mead also appearing. Burke has previously played Deloris in the 2016 tour.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The production, led by Knight and Jennifer Saunders, received a glowing review when first seen at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith in the summer of 2022.