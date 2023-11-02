Singin’ in the Rain to be revived outdoors next summer

A new adaptation of Singin’ in the Rain is coming to Leicestershire next summer.

Based on the seminal movie about Hollywood on the cusp of the Talkies, the show features tunes by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make ‘em Laugh”, “Good Morning”, “Moses Supposes” and “Singin’ in the Rain”. The original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

A new production of the show, which is yet to announce its cast and creative team, will play for 52 performances from 18 June to 28th July 2024, with tickets on sale from 8 November 2023.

The venue staged an open-air version of Hairspray the Musical over the summer, which received a glowing write-up, while Singin’ in the Rain was seen on tour over the course of 2022, with a season at Sadler’s Wells in London.