Shrek the Musical to run in London next summer

Exclusive: Broadway and West End hit Shrek the Musical is set to transfer to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next summer after concluding its tour.

The cast, including Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona, James Gillan as Lord Farquaad, Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey and Cherece Richards as Dragon, will reprise their roles for the London run, which plays for six weeks from 19 July 2024.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary last year, the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek spawned a Broadway production in 2008, penned by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.

It garnered eight Tony nominations and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production received four Olivier Award nominations in 2012, with Nigel Harman winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.

Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this new revival’s creative team is led by director and choreographer Nick Winston with co-director Sam Holmes. Alongside them are set and costume designer Philip Witcomb, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, casting director Jim Arnold, projection designer Nina Dunn and puppet designer Jimmy Grimes.

Shrek the Musical will continue its tour until April 2024, concluding in Canterbury after visiting 31 venues. The ensemble cast for the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith will be announced in due course.

Select tour stops are on sale below.