Shona McGarty to lead West End Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups musical concert

The EastEnders star is heading to the West End!

Shona McGarty will star in a new musical about the revolutionary pin-up model and pop culture icon, Bettie Page.

Widely recognised for playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders, McGarty has also starred in 2:22 A Ghost Story in Dublin.

The actress will take on the title role in Bettie Page, Queen of the Pin-Ups – The Musical, playing for one night in the West End.

McGarty said: “Bettie’s era of the 1950s has always fascinated me, the fashion, the hairstyles, etc. Burlesque is an art form and embodies the empowerment of women, and Bettie shone a light on that. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to bring Bettie to life and hope to do justice to her character and her story.”

Written by Tegan Summer and directed by Rachel Klein, the bio-musical uses original songs and the greatest hits of the 1950s and 1860s, chronicling a quest for freedom of expression.

Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-Ups – The Musical is produced by Tegan Summer Theatricals in association with Mark Roesler.

It’ll be staged at the Lyric Theatre on 9 June 2025.