Sherlock Holmes play to run in Manchester, the West End and Broadway – as announced in Factory International season

Factory International has unveiled its 2025 programme for Manchester’s Aviva Studios..

As already revealed, the season begins with Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a collaboration between Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and directors Steven Hoggett and Christine Jones. The production blends Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Radiohead’s album Hail to the Thief, reworked by Yorke and performed live by a 20-strong cast of actors and musicians. Find out more here.

Nederlands Dans Theater and Complicité will present Figures in Extinction [3.0], the final instalment of Simon McBurney and Crystal Pite’s trilogy. This new work, exploring humanity’s relationship with the natural world, will debut at Aviva Studios from 19 to 22 February 2025, marking the first time the trilogy will be performed in full.

Later in the year, renowned artist Marina Abramović will debut Balkan Erotic Epic at Aviva Studios in autumn 2025. This large-scale performance piece explores themes of eroticism, spirituality, and ancient ritual, drawing on Balkan folklore.

Another show for autumn 2025 is a new stage production of Sherlock Holmes, directed by Rob Ashford with choreography by Akram Khan. Written by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, the play will premiere in Manchester before transferring to the West End and Broadway. Further details will be revealed early next year.

Additionally, the Manchester International Festival will return from 3 to 20 July 2025, marking the first edition curated by new creative director Low Kee Hong. Full details will be announced in March 2025.

Tickets for the 2025 season go on sale from 2 October 2024, with £10 tickets available for all shows.