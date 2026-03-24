Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre to undergo major upgrade and expansion

Sheffield Theatres’ Crucible Theatre will undergo a major upgrade and expansion.

A total of £45 million will be invested, with the UK government and local government set to contribute £35 million, and £10 million coming from private sector and philanthropic partners. The plans will support the Crucible Theatre as the UK’s largest producing theatre complex and underpin the agreement for the World Snooker Championship to remain in Sheffield.

The expansion plans are expected to increase the Crucible Theatre auditorium capacity by 50 per cent when required, allowing flexibility to scale up and down in size, and for productions to be presented fully in the round. Backstage plans include a fully accessible rehearsal space, improved, accessible dressing rooms, and expanded backstage areas with additional rooms designed to support a wide range of access needs. It follows a feasibility study undertaken by heritage theatre architects Allies and Morrison in partnership with the world’s leading consultancy in theatre and acoustic design, Charcoal Blue.

Early discussions with potential private sector and philanthropic partners have been supported by a recent visit to Sheffield by the Prime Minister, who hosted a roundtable recognising the role of Sheffield Theatres as the “national theatre of the north”. Separate arrangements have been agreed regarding the long-term future of the World Snooker Championship in the city.

Works are anticipated to begin in summer 2028 and last around 18 months. During the redevelopment period, two of Sheffield Theatres’ four stages – the Crucible and the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse – are expected to close temporarily while works are carried out. Sheffield Theatres Productions will be presented in their other two theatres – the Lyceum and the Montgomery, and the Lyceum will continue to present touring productions during this time.

Sheffield Theatres has also revealed plans to present new work around the UK and internationally, with details to be announced in autumn 2026.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK – sport, art and culture are the very best of us. It’s what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we’re from. I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city…”

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “This proposal to upgrade the Crucible is a major vote of confidence in Sheffield’s future. The planned refurbishment would strengthen one of the UK’s most important cultural assets by modernising the building, expanding its capacity, and ensuring it continues to shine on a global stage. These plans have also supported discussions around a new agreement that would see the World Snooker Championships remain in Sheffield, keeping an iconic event right here in the city where it belongs.

“I want to thank everyone involved in getting us to this point, including our partners at Sheffield Theatres, the Government, and teams across the Council who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. This is an important moment for Sheffield’s cultural and economic future, and we’re proud to be taking it forward together.”

Sheffield Theatres’ chief executive, Tom Bird, and artistic director, Elizabeth Newman, added: “We are very excited to share the ambition behind this bold new chapter for Sheffield Theatres and for everyone who makes and experiences work here. This is a rare and exciting opportunity: the chance to invest in the building and the audiences who return to it year after year for theatre and snooker. At its heart, this project is about renewal with purpose.

“We already have the most brilliant permanent thrust stage in the UK. Through this transformation, the Crucible Theatre will become something even more extraordinary. For part of the year, it will be the finest thrust theatre in the world; for another, the best theatre in the round. This flexibility opens up radical new possibilities for collaboration, for how we connect with audiences, and for the dynamic, innovative ways stories can be told in the space.

“In the meantime, we will continue to produce bold, original work, with many exciting projects planned with artists and collaborators, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”