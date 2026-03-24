Shakespeare’s Globe announces cast for A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Casting has been announced for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which will open the summer season at Shakespeare’s Globe, running from 23 April to 29 August 2026.

Directed by Emily Lim, the production will feature Audrey Brisson as Hippolyta and Titania, Sophie Cox as Hermia, Jamal Franklin as Snug, Michael Grady-Hall as Puck, Gareth Kennerley as Egeus and Flute, Mel Lowe as Lysander, Victoria Moseley as Quince, Enyi Okoronkwo as Oberon and Theseus, Em Prendergast as Snout, Adrian Richards as Bottom, Gavi Singh Chera as Demetrius, and Romaya Weaver as Helena.

Lim said: “I feel so lucky and excited to be collaborating with such a wonderfully skilled, witty, playful and generous group of artists to bring our new version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life. We can’t wait to welcome and surprise our audiences and bring a big dose of joy and magic to the Globe this summer!”

The creative team includes assistant director Amber Medway, composer Jim Fortune, costume design concept by Fly Davis, with Jaquie Davis as costume supervisor, and design by Aldo Vázquez. Haruka Kuroda will serve as fight and intimacy director, with movement direction and choreography by James Cousins. Zac Gvi is orchestrator and arranger, while Simon Money provides voice and text work. Casting is by Juliet Horsley.