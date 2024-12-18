Sarah Hyland to star in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will join the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Hyland will join the show from 10 February, as current star Eva Noblezada heads back across the Atlantic to star in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre.

The production will also be jetting to London for a summer season at the Coliseum – with casting for that production to be revealed.