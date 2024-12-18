whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Sarah Hyland to star in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

The Modern Family star replaces Eva Noblezada in the musical

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York |

18 December 2024

IMG 8032
Sarah Hyland, photo by Araya Doheny

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will join the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Hyland will join the show from 10 February, as current star Eva Noblezada heads back across the Atlantic to star in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre.

The production will also be jetting to London for a summer season at the Coliseum – with casting for that production to be revealed.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Cat Simmons and Declan Bennett in an interview for WhatsOnStage

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 gets the party started on opening night in London

Tim Sheader’s reimagining of the Broadway hit is officially open