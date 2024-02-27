Sandra Oh to star in The Welkin for the show’s American premiere

Kirkwood’s drama was first seen in 2020

Sandra Oh will lead the cast of Lucy Kirkwood’s The Welkin this summer at the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York. Performances run from 16 May to 30 June, with opening night set for 12 June.

Kirkwood’s drama, directed by Sarah Benson, receives its American premiere off-Broadway. Oh (Killing Eve) will star as Lizzy Luke, a midwife defending a young woman sentenced to death in rural England, circa 1759.

Oh will be joined by b, Tilly Botsford, Paige GIlbert, Ann Harada, Jenn Kidwell, Mary McCann, Emily Cass McDonnell, Dale Soules, Danny Wolohan, and Haley Wong, with complete casting still to be announced.

The Welkin will feature sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Palmer Hefferan, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wigs by Cookie Jordan, make-up by Gabrielle Vincent, movement by David Neumann, and intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson.

The show first ran at the National Theatre in early 2020, receiving critical acclaim before its run was cut short by the lockdowns.