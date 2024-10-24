Sadler’s Wells announces 2025 programme

Sadler’s Wells has announced its 2025 programme.

The new slate of shows marks the largest number of productions ever on sale for Sadler’s Wells, with 79 shows now available to book across its main theatre in north London, Sadler’s Wells East in Stratford, the Peacock Theatre in the West End, and the Lilian Baylis Studio in Angel. Additionally, six productions will tour in 16 cities in the UK and abroad.

Key highlights include the world premiere of Specky Clark, a new work by Sadler’s Wells associate artist Oona Doherty, featuring music by Mercury Prize-nominated Lankum and dramaturgy by Enda Walsh.

The UK premiere of Wayne McGregor’s Deepstaria is also featured, exploring themes of mortality through a sensory dance and sound experience.

Other premieres include Jules Cunningham’s Crow / Pigeons, part of the Dance Reflections Festival presented by Van Cleef and Arpels. The festival will also include UK premieres by the Trisha Brown Dance Company, Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company, and Ballet National de Marseille, among others. Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch will return with Vollmond, a production last seen in London 12 years ago.

Popular productions at Sadler’s Wells Theatre will continue through the summer, with performances of Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Ballet programming will also include English National Ballet’s The Forsythe Programme, Northern Ballet’s Jane Eyre, and Scottish Ballet’s double bill featuring work by Dickson Mbi and Cayetano Soto. Ballet BC will also return as part of a Dance Consortium tour, presenting work by Sadler’s Wells associate artist Crystal Pite.

At the Peacock Theatre, circus hits Godz from Australian company Head First Acrobats and Wake by Irish company ThisIsPopBaby will be among the featured shows.

Alistair Spalding, artistic director and co-chief executive, said today: “Twenty years on, and it keeps getting bigger and better. Audiences were up 30 per cent last year and now is the perfect time to celebrate dance and the magic it brings to audiences by launching our new programme.

“There are too many highlights over my last 20 years as artistic director to single out, but it is wonderful to be at a place now, where we are working across four theatres with such an amazing range of dance, not just on stage but with our learning and community projects, and work on Digital Stage.

“The programme announced today features new work from our associate artists, blockbuster shows of much-loved titles entertaining audiences over summer, and the return of Dance Reflections presented by our partners Van Cleef and Arpels.”