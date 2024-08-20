RSC and Headlong announce casting for The New Real

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced the full casting for David Edgar’s latest play, The New Real, set to run at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon from 3 October to 2 November 2024.

Directed by Holly Race Roughan, artistic director of Headlong, the production delves into the rise of national-populist politics ahead of a pivotal election in a former communist Eastern European country.

The ensemble cast includes Daon Broni, Edyta Budnik, Ziggy Heath, Roderick Hill, Patrycja Kujawska, Martina Laird, Jodie McNee, Lloyd Owen, and Sergo Vares.

Edgar said: “Following the success of Marine le Pen’s National Rally and other national-populist parties in mainland Europe, the rise of the Reform Party in Britain, and the possibility of a second Trump term, a play about the rise of national populism couldn’t be more timely. I’m delighted that the play is being premiered in Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s first season at the RSC, in the 50th anniversary year of the Other Place, and directed by Headlong’s groundbreaking artistic director Holly Race Roughan.

“Critic Michael Billington described the original The Other Place as the most productive tin hut in history. I’m privileged that this will be the fifth of my plays to be premiered there.”

The New Real marks the 50th anniversaries of both the RSC’s venue the Other Place and Headlong. The creative team supporting Roughan includes set and costume designer Alex Lowde, lighting designer Joshie Harriette, composer Monika Dalach Sayers, sound designer Max Perryment, movement director Michela Meazza, video designer Luke Halls, dramaturg Chris Campbell, casting director Matthew Dewsbury, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge, associate video designer Zakk Hein, and assistant director Masha Kevinovna.