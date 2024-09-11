Romeo and Juliet film released ahead of new tour

A new adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, featuring rap and R ‘n’ B alongside Shakespeare’s original text, is set to premiere at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry – and a special short film has been released to give a taste of what’s to come.

Directed by Corey Campbell, Belgrade Theatre’s creative director, this innovative take on Shakespeare’s classic story integrates rap music to enhance its themes of love, violence, and political rivalry. The production remains faithful to the original text, but adds a modern layer through rap and R ‘n’ B, incorporating the voices and experiences of young people from the local community. The new musical elements are co-created with Midlands-based artists That’s A Rap, who provide lyrics, and A Class, who contribute the music.

You can get a sense of the production in the film here:

Shot at Coventry’s iconic cathedral, the film is a creative response to the upcoming stage production, featuring performers from the Belgrade’s Media Academy. Appearing are Sam Baker-Jones (recently seen in the Belgrade’s production of Swim, Aunty, Swim), Khari Moore, alongside Corey Weekes and Keiran Hamilton-Amos from That’s A Rap.

It will run from 21 February to 8 March 2025 before moving to the Bristol Old Vic from 12 March to 5 April, followed by performances at Hackney Empire from 23 to 26 April.

Cast and creative team for the stage production are to be revealed.