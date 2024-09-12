Punchdrunk announces Viola’s Room closing date and final extension

The immersive theatre company’s latest production will now run until the end of the year

Award-winning immersive theatre company Punchdrunk has announced a final extension for its current piece, Viola’s Room.

Billed as “an intimate, sensory, labyrinthine journey guided by light and sound”, the show sees small groups of six audience members walking barefoot (while wearing headphones) and feeling their way through a maze-like installation, guided by an unseen narrator (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter). The experience is written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, with Viola’s Room reimagining Barry Pain’s classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave.

The production is conceived, directed and designed by the company’s artistic director Felix Barrett, with co-direction by associate director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago and The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City – the company’s previous production at their Woolwich home. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are lighting designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks), and sound designer Gareth Fry (The Encounter).

Viola’s Room began performances on 14 May, receiving a positive review from WhatsOnStage, and will now conclude its London run on 23 December 2024.

The production will also celebrate Halloween with a special series of performance options for punters as part of a “Nostalgia Weekend” from 31 October to 2 November, while from 20 November through to the end of the run, Viola’s Room will be rechristened and adapted into Viola’s Room: A Christmas Tale – with a festive, and different, spin on the experience.

Audiences can attend at various entry times across the week (except Mondays), with tickets on sale below.