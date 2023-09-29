Pretty Woman tour star Amber Davies joins Dancing On Ice

Amber Davies, who has appeared in Bring It On, Back to the Future and 9 to 5, will join the upcoming ITV series Dancing On Ice.

Davies is set to star as Vivian Ward in the forthcoming tour of Pretty Woman, alongside Oliver Savile (Annie Gwt Your Gun, Wicked) as Edward, with Ore Oduba (Curtains, The Rocky Horror Show) playing Happy Man/ Mr Thompson and Natalie Paris (SIX) as Kit De Luca.

They are joined by Becky Anderson, Rebekah Bryant, Josh Damer-Jennings, Ben Darcy, Andrew Davison, Lila Falce-Bass, Noah Harrison, Sydnie Hocknell, Elly Jay, Rachael Kendall Brown, Michael Kholwadia, Joshua Lear, Stuart Maciver, Victoria Rachael McCabe, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, LJ Neilson, Annell Odartey, Curtis Patrick and Chomba Taulo.