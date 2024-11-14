Peter James’ Picture You Dead reveals touring cast

Casting has been revealed for a brand-new UK tour of Picture You Dead.

Based on Peter James’ bestselling novel and adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna, the play follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace as he investigates a case set in the world of fine art, brimming with greed, deception and murder.

Under the direction of Jonathan O’Boyle and produced by Josh Andrews, Picture You Dead will mark James’ seventh stage adaptation.

Peter Ash will return to the stage (Coronation Street, War Horse) alongside Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, 2:22 A Ghost Story), and Jodie Steele as Roberta Kilgore. George Rainsford, (Casualty, All’s Well That Ends Well), will return to reprise the role of James’ famous literary detective, DSI Roy Grace, which he played in the 2023 hit production of Wish You Were Dead.

From 20 May 2025, Ore Oduba (Pretty Woman, Rocky Horror Show), will join the cast in the role of Stuart Piper taking over from Ash.

James said today: “It is truly incredible for me to see the seventh stage adaptation of my books coming to theatres in 2025. I am so grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people around the country who have come to their local theatre and enjoyed the plays over the last 10 years, and I am thrilled to tell you all that personally, I think this brand-new play, is the best one so far! On top of that, I could not be more delighted by the fantastic cast that we have assembled to star in the world premiere production of Picture You Dead – they are all brilliant actors and it’s going to be a great and thrilling night at the theatre!”

James’ crime fiction franchise has sold over 23 million copies worldwide and has also spawned the popular ITV drama Grace, with the fourth season to air later this year and the fifth currently in production.

Picture You Dead kicks off its world premiere UK tour in High Wycombe on 6 February 2025, before visiting Woking, Southampton, Brighton, Nottingham, Richmond, Malvern, Norwich, Salford, Shrewsbury, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, New Brighton, Cheltenham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Bath, Birmingham, Truro, Bradford and culminating in Southend on 26 July 2025.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.