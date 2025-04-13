Pantomime Awards: 2025 winners in full

The winners of the Pantomime Awards 2025 were announced this evening at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.
The ceremony was hosted by the UK Pantomime Association in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment. Elaine C Smith received the Outstanding Achievement in Pantomime award in recognition of her long-standing contribution to the artform. Smith, who was also one of the evening’s hosts alongside Dave Benson Phillips and La Voix, has been a prominent figure in Scottish pantomime for decades.
Special Recognition Awards were also presented during the evening. He’s Behind You! was recognised for Achievement in Inclusive Practice, acknowledging their work in producing progressive queer pantomimes. Oxford Playhouse received the Achievement in Innovation award for their contemporary reimagining of traditional pantomime narratives. Brick Lane Music Hall was honoured with the Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage, a new award named in memory of the late pantomime artist and historian, recognising the venue’s dedication to preserving pantomime’s legacy.
The full list of winners is as follows:
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ebony Clarke: Cinderella, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Evolution Productions)
BEST LIGHTING (sponsored by Production Light and Sound)
Andy Webb: Sleeping Beauty, Festival Theatre, Malvern (UK Productions)
CARMEN SILVERA AWARD FOR BEST MAGICAL BEING:
Danielle Jam: Jack and the Beanstalk, His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)
BARBARA WINDSOR AWARD FOR BEST PRINCIPAL LEAD
Mia Overfield: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)
BEST SCRIPT:
Anthony Spargo: Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre, London (In-House)
BEST SECONDARY LEAD:
Mia Welsh: Dick Whittington, Theatre Royal Windsor (In-House)
BEST VILLAIN (sponsored by Breckman and Company):
Zoe West: Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)
BEST COMIC:
Steve Royle: Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PANTOMIME
Elaine C Smith
ACHIEVEMENT IN INCLUSIVE PRACTICE
He’s Behind You!
ACHIEVEMENT IN INNOVATION
Oxford Playhouse
NIGEL ELLACOTT SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD FOR PANTOMIME HISTORY, TRADITION AND HERITAGE
Brick Lane Music Hall
The ceremony also featured performances from Anita Harris, Basil Brush with Kevin Cruise, and Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquist Jamie Leahey. An In Memoriam segment paid tribute to members of the pantomime community who have passed away over the past year.
Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at the Pantomime Awards 2025. What a wonderful evening to celebrate excellence across the pantomime industry.”