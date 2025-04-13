Pantomime Awards: 2025 winners in full

The winners were crowned in Woking – oh yes they were!

The winners of the Pantomime Awards 2025 were announced this evening at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.

The ceremony was hosted by the UK Pantomime Association in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment. Elaine C Smith received the Outstanding Achievement in Pantomime award in recognition of her long-standing contribution to the artform. Smith, who was also one of the evening’s hosts alongside Dave Benson Phillips and La Voix, has been a prominent figure in Scottish pantomime for decades.

Special Recognition Awards were also presented during the evening. He’s Behind You! was recognised for Achievement in Inclusive Practice, acknowledging their work in producing progressive queer pantomimes. Oxford Playhouse received the Achievement in Innovation award for their contemporary reimagining of traditional pantomime narratives. Brick Lane Music Hall was honoured with the Nigel Ellacott Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage, a new award named in memory of the late pantomime artist and historian, recognising the venue’s dedication to preserving pantomime’s legacy.

The full list of winners is as follows:

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ebony Clarke: Cinderella, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Evolution Productions)

BEST LIGHTING (sponsored by Production Light and Sound)

Andy Webb: Sleeping Beauty, Festival Theatre, Malvern (UK Productions)

CARMEN SILVERA AWARD FOR BEST MAGICAL BEING:

Danielle Jam: Jack and the Beanstalk, His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

BARBARA WINDSOR AWARD FOR BEST PRINCIPAL LEAD

Mia Overfield: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fairfield Halls, Croydon (UK Productions)

BEST SCRIPT:

Anthony Spargo: Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre, London (In-House)

BEST SECONDARY LEAD:

Mia Welsh: Dick Whittington, Theatre Royal Windsor (In-House)

BEST VILLAIN (sponsored by Breckman and Company):

Zoe West: Rapunzel, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

BEST COMIC:

Steve Royle: Cinderella, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

Katie Lias: Sleeping Beauty, Salisbury Playhouse (Wiltshire Creative)

CHRISTOPHER BIGGINS AWARD FOR BEST DAME

Antony Stuart-Hicks: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

BEST DIRECTION

Chris Jordan: Snow White, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

BEST ENSEMBLE

Nikki Schofield, Alanna Panditaratne, James Everest, Ariel Nyandoro, Jacob Stebbings: Peter Pan, Victoria Theatre, Halifax (Imagine Theatre)

BEST CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC

Tayo Akinbode: Mother Goose, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

BEST SET DESIGN (sponsored by Blue-i)

Becky Minto: Mother Goose, Perth Theatre (In-House)

BEST SISTERS

Harry Howle and Steven Roberts: Cinderella, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

BEST SOUND (sponsored by Orbital Sound)

Kate Harvey: Jack and the Beanstalk, Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford (Imagine Theatre)

BEST SUPPORTING ARTIST

Marc Pickering: Snow White, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

BEST NEWCOMER TO PANTOMIME

Owain Wyn Evans: Cinderella, New Theatre, Cardiff (Crossroads Pantomimes)

BEST NEWCOMER TO INDUSTRY

Emma Robertson: Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

BEST PANTOMIME (UNDER 500 SEATS) (sponsored by Showtime, a Howden Company)

Dick Whittington and his Cat, Greenwich Theatre (In-House)

BEST PANTOMIME (500 – 900 SEATS)

Snow White, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

BEST PANTOMIME (OVER 900 SEATS)

Snow White, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN PANTOMIME

Elaine C Smith

ACHIEVEMENT IN INCLUSIVE PRACTICE

He’s Behind You!

ACHIEVEMENT IN INNOVATION

Oxford Playhouse

NIGEL ELLACOTT SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD FOR PANTOMIME HISTORY, TRADITION AND HERITAGE

Brick Lane Music Hall

The ceremony also featured performances from Anita Harris, Basil Brush with Kevin Cruise, and Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquist Jamie Leahey. An In Memoriam segment paid tribute to members of the pantomime community who have passed away over the past year.

Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at the Pantomime Awards 2025. What a wonderful evening to celebrate excellence across the pantomime industry.”