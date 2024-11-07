Photos

Orange Tree Theatre releases rehearsal images for Twelfth Night, featuring Oliver Ford Davies, Patricia Allison and more

Tom Littler's production begins performances next month

7 November 2024

Tom Kanji (Duke Orsino), Patricia Allison (Viola), © Ellie Kurttz

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond has released rehearsal images for its upcoming staging of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Directed by the venue’s artistic director Tom Littler, the production will begin performances on 23 November, ahead of an official opening on 29 November and a run through to 25 January 2025.

Starring in the show are Jane Asher (as Maria), Oliver Ford Davies (as Malvolio), Patricia Allison (as Viola), Stefan Bednarczyk (as Feste), Clive Francis (as Sir Toby Belch), Tom Kanji (as Duke Orsino), Corey Montague-Sholay (as Antonio), Robert Mountford (as Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (as Olivia) and Tyler-Jo Richardson (as Sebastian). Casting is by Matilda James.

The creative team also includes set and costume designers Neil Irish and Anett Black, lighting designer William Reynolds, sound designer and composer Matt Eaton, movement director Julia Cave, assistant director Rosie Tricks and fight director Philip D’Orléans.

Tom Kanji (Duke Orsino), Patricia Allison (Viola), © Ellie Kurttz
Stefan Bednarczyk (Feste), Clive Francis (Sir Toby Belch), © Ellie Kurttz
Patricia Allison (Viola), Tom Kanji (Duke Orsino), © Ellie Kurttz
Tom Littler (Director), © Ellie Kurttz
Patricia Allison (Viola), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Olivia), © Ellie Kurttz
Oliver Ford Davies (Malvolio), © Ellie Kurttz
Jane Asher (Maria), Oliver Ford Davies (Malvolio), © Ellie Kurttz
Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Olivia), Tyler-Jo Richardson (Sebastian), Tom Kanji (Duke Orsino), Patricia Allison (Viola), © Ellie Kurttz
Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Olivia), Tyler-Jo Richardson (Sebastian), © Ellie Kurttz
Corey Montague-Sholay (Antonio), Ellie Kurttz

