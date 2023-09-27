Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse announces titular and Artful Dodger casting

Leeds Playhouse has announced the group of performers appearing as Oliver Twist, the Artful Dodger and in the wider children’s company for their upcoming revival of Oliver!.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel, the musical follows the journey of a young orphan boy as he sets out on a dangerous journey from a workhouse to the bustling streets of Victorian London. Directed by Leeds Playhouse artistic director and chief executive James Brining, the musical features much-loved numbers such as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Oom Pah-Pah”, “I’d Do Anything” and “Where is Love?”. The venue has also said the show will be staged ‘in the round’.

Leading the show will be Carter-J Murphy, 9 from Manchester, Nicholas Teixeira, 9 from Manchester, and Theo Wake, 10 from Edinburgh. The Artful Dodger will be shared by Felix Holt, 11 from Sheffield, Ram Narayanan Pisharody, 12 from Hull, and Noah Walton, 13 from Stockton-on-Tees. Walton was last seen at the Playhouse in 2022 when he starred as Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

All the young people were chosen through an open call-out with leading casting directors Keston and Keston, which saw over 1,500 young people audition for the roles. Brining said: “We’re delighted to welcome these excellent young actors to play the iconic roles of Oliver and the Artful Dodger. We met hundreds of youngsters from across the north who gave fantastic and inspiring auditions. The excitement and enthusiasm shown by our final six as we start working together is infectious and I know they’re going to do a brilliant job of entertaining and enchanting audiences over the Christmas period. When they’re joined by the 32 other children, the 20 adult actors and our wonderful band, we’re going to have an absolutely fantastic and talented company to tell this amazing, well-loved tale.”

Completing the young company are Aness Ahmed, Beatrice Armitage, Cyrus Campbell, Ella Jade Chadwick, Zane Chaba, Ariana Dar, Rose Dawson, Rebecca English, Aaron Fu, Ana Sofia Gutierrez Robson, Fearne Lily I’Anson, Kalil Judge;Shayne M Maphosa, Leo Maurice, Oliver Maurice, Amelia Minto, Jenson Lee McMaster, Jett Moises, Karis Musongole, Kayleen Nguema, Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, Maxwell Paton, Robyn Pennington, Alexa Raja, Reggie Rollins, Jessica Russell, Hugh Jack Ryan, Porscha Mai Staniford, Tommy Thompson, Maddison Thew, Raine Williamson and Buster Wolfenden.

Further adult casting and creative team will be revealed next week.

The show will run from 27 November 2023 to 27 January 2024 in the iconic Quarry Theatre.