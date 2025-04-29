New musical The Ghost and Mrs Muir to be workshopped ahead of full production

It’s based on the great romance novel

The Ghost and Mrs Muir will receive its second workshop in May 2025, ahead of a full stage production next year.

Adapted from R A Dick’s 1945 romantic-fantasy novel, the piece follows the relationship between a young widowed mother and the ghost of a sea captain.

The music and lyrics are by Carmel Dean, while the book is by novelist and playwright, Penelope Faithand. Kenneth Hoyt will direct.

Leading the workshop as Captain Gregg is Obioma Ugoala, alongside Laura Pitt-Pulford as Mrs Muir.

Olivier Award nominees Preeya Kalidas and Sharif Afifi will play Martha and Miles, respectively.

They’ll be joined by Julie Armstrong as Eva, Patrick Clancy as Mr Coombe, Connor Ewing as Cyril Muir, and Rowan Macpherson as Anna Muir.

Richard Roland serves as associate director with musical director Candida Caldicot. Raymond Sage is the creative consultant, and the show is produced by Scott Ihrig.