New musical The Fabulist announces cast

Exclusive: Casting has been announced for the world premiere of musical comedy The Fabulist at Charing Cross Theatre.

Featuring music by Giovanni Paisiello and book and lyrics by James P Farwell (Mona Lisa), based on Paisiello’s opera The Imaginary Astrologer, it’s set in 1929 Italy, where Julian, an illusionist and outlawed heretic, is on the run from Mussolini and the Catholic church.

Paisiello (1740-1816) was a composer famed for his colourful operettas and commissioned works for Catherine the Great and Napoleon.

The cast will comprise: Dan Smith (Julian), James Paterson (Count Petronius), Stuart Pendred (Cardinal Bandini), Constantine Andronikou (Puppupini), Réka Jónás (Clarice), Lily De La Haye (Cassandra), Jack Holton (Alternate Julian) and Marienella Phillips (Alternate: Cassandra and Clarice).

Directed by John Walton (Instructions for American Serviceman in Britain), the creative team also includes musical director and orchestrator Bobby Goulder, set and costume designer David Shields, lighting designer Fridthjofur Thorsteinsson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, movement director Sean Kempton, magic consultant Harry De Cruz, and casting director Debbie O’Brien.

Produced by Steven Levy, The Fabulist will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 12 August to 21 September 2024, with a press night set for 19 August.