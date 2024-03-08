New musical Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! to have world premiere in London this summer

The quirkly titled Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! will play at Southwark Playhouse Borough

This summer, Southwark Playhouse Borough will host the world premiere of Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! by Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry.

Directed by Mark Bell, known for The Play That Goes Wrong, the musical is set to debut on 29 May, running until 22 June.

Billed as a blend between Squid Game and Grease (not a combo we were expecting to write in a news story), the show unfolds on a scorching beach day, where participants gather for the legendary “Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!” competition.

As they battle for the coveted title of King or Queen of the Beach, the stakes get higher and the events more perilous, with a series of increasingly deadly beach challenges.

The creative team behind the production also includes Emily Bestow as the set and costume designer, and Brandon Lambert leading the musical direction.

Landry said today, “Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! was born in 2018, when I witnessed my co-writer, Brandon Lambert, performing in a jukebox musical (which shall remain unnamed). The music was so much fun and completely irresistible, but the story was staggeringly painful. After the show (and after a few drinks to ease our distress), we asked ourselves a seemingly impossible question: what if we wrote something even worse? And now, here we are! We hope you enjoy Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!”