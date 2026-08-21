New musical Franz & Marie, reimagining Woyzeck, reveals cast

Casting has been confirmed for new musical Franz & Marie.

Inspired by Georg Büchner’s Woyzeck, the piece has been given a feminist twist, placing Marie alongside Franz Woyzeck at the heart of the narrative. It has a book and lyrics by Chris Broderick and music by Rob Shepherd and Broderick. Franz & Marie is newly adapted by Teresa Howard, with additional music, arrangements and orchestrations by Steven Edis, direction by Michael Oakley, and choreography by Ben Wright.

Brenock O’Connor and Jade Oswald will lead a 14-strong actor-musician company.

They will be joined by Steve Simmonds as Sergeant Ursid, Paula James as Zella, Richard Emerson Gould as Doctor Simian, Matthew Heywood as Drum Major Varg, Max Alexander-Taylor as André Schmitt, Mark Meadows as Captain Peccary, Eve Polycarpou as Vashti, Elaine Hua Jones as Kat. The company is completed by Antony Lam, Anna-Marie Piazza, Emily Panes and Tom Aubrey.

The score was originally commissioned by Acom and created by Broderick and Shepherd, members of the band The Singing Loins. Their adaptation of Woyzeck was staged at the LG Arts Center in Seoul in 2014 and has now been reimagined as Franz & Marie.

Franz & Marie will run at Charing Cross Theatre from 28 September to 14 November.