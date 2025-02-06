whatsonstage white
New musical Bliss to have ticketed workshop performances – with casting announced

The new musical can be seen next month

Alex Wood

| London |

6 February 2025

Sam Tutty, Dujonna Gift and Josefina Gabrielle, headshots supplied uncredited by the production
A public workshop presentation of Bliss, a new musical, will take place at the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells, from 4 to 8 March 2025.

The musical has a book, music and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie. It follows four sisters who, unaware of the outside world, dream of escaping their castle. When they break free, they are confronted with a reality that challenges their ideas of what it means to belong. With ‘perfect’ princesses and a controlling fairy godfather shaping their world, Piper, Faye, Carmella and Holly must decide what they are willing to sacrifice to fit in.

The workshop cast stars Kayna Montecillo as Piper, Dujonna Gift as Faye, Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby as Carmella, Mia Harrison as Holly, Sam Tutty as Prince Devin, Maddison Tyson as Toby, Cameron Johnson as The King and Josefina Gabrielle as Taffeta. Further casting to be announced.

The company also includes Alicia Belgarde, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Milan Cacacie, Maya De Faria, Millie Gubby, Ella Valentine, Sam Holden, Nathan Rigg and Toyan Thomas-Browne

The workshop presentations are directed by Sheryl Kaller, with choreography by Joshua Prince, set design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, video design by Nina Dunn, musical supervision by Kenny Seymour, music direction by Paul Herbert and casting by Heather Basten.

A limited number of tickets are available for £10.50, offering audiences the chance to see the show in development.

