Musical concert to assist transition surgery to take place in Piccadilly

A fundraiser concert, titled Just A Little Change: A Musical Mixtape, will take place on 6 July in central London.

Set up by Harrison Knights (who will also act as the musical director for the event), the show is raising funds for Knights’ transition surgery.

It will feature a cast including Joni Ayton-Kent, Chloe Hart, Venetia Iga, Emma Kingston, Frances Mayli-McCann, Robyn McIntyre, Tim Mahendran, Aitch Wylie and Alex Young, while Rob Madge (My Son’s A Queer) will be on hosting duties.

The concert will include shows that Harrison has been involved with, right the way from school to the West End. Harrison has acted as a casting consultant for productions including Legally Blonde at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Bring It On‘s UK premiere, while also serving as the casting director for the critical hit The Prince at Southwark Playhouse. He also appeared in the workshop for the musical adaptation of The Danish Girl.

The concert will take place on 6 July at St James’ Church Piccadilly, commencing at 7.30pm.