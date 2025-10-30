Meet the RSC’s next Hamlet – touring with the show

Exclusive: Lead casting has been revealed for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s upcoming touring production of Hamlet.

Ian Charleson Award nominee Ralph Davis will tackle the part in the touring revival, which visits Truro, Bradford, Norwich, Nottingham, Blackpool, Newcastle upon Tyne, York and Canterbury between 24 February and 25 April 2026.

Speaking about the role, Davis said: “Hamlet changed my life as a little boy. I used to make the pilgrimage to Stratford every few years to watch various heroes of mine climb the mountain of the part. The fact that I am going to get to go on that journey every evening whilst travelling round the country at the same time is just completely thrilling.”

Rupert Goold directs the production, which first opened at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier this year. The tour marks one of Goold’s final projects before he becomes artistic director of The Old Vic in 2026, following 13 years at the Almeida Theatre. His previous work includes Dear England at the National Theatre and Romeo and Juliet and The Merchant of Venice for the RSC.

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC co-artistic directors, said: “We are delighted that Rupert Goold’s production of Hamlet will be taking to the road in 2026. Our long-term partnerships with regional theatres across England are a central part of our mission to redefine experiences of Shakespeare’s work with and for young people and adults.”

The creative team includes Sophie Drake (revival director), Es Devlin (set designer), Evie Gurney (costume designer), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Adam Cork (composer and sound designer), Hannes Langolf (movement director), Akhila Krishnan (video designer), Kev McCurdy (fight director) and Charlotte Sutton (casting director).

The RSC’s tour of Hamlet is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Full casting will be announced at a later date.