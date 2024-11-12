Maxine Peake to star in Doubt: A Parable revival

Maxine Peake will star in Doubt: A Parable, running at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from 7 February to 8 March 2025.

Set in 1964 at a Catholic school in the Bronx, the play follows Sister Aloysius, the school’s principal, as she becomes suspicious that one of the school’s priests may be abusing a student. Without proof, she initiates her own investigation, raising complex questions around moral certainty.

This production of John Patrick Shanley’s acclaimed drama will be directed by Lindsay Posner, known for his recent work on Noises Off, A View From the Bridge, and The Deep Blue Sea.

First performed in 2004, Doubt received widespread acclaim and was adapted into a 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Further casting and creative team details for the Ustinov Studio production are yet to be announced.