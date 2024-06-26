Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands to be screened in cinemas

The dance adaptation of the Tim Burton classic will hit the silver screen for the first time ever

Trafalgar Releasing has announced that Matthew Bourne’s critically acclaimed dance version of Edward Scissorhands will be heading to cinemas for the very first time.

Bourne commented: “Since 2012 we have released ten New Adventures productions in cinemas, allowing us to take our shows to many more places, both across the UK and around the world, than it is possible for us to reach with our live performances. I am delighted that it is now the turn of my version of Edward Scissorhands, based on Tim Burton’s classic film, to be shown on the big screen for the first time.”

The stage production debuted in 2005 and during its recent 2023 return, WhatsOnStage described it as “a piece that will please hardcore dance buffs and Burtonian devotees all the same.”

Filmed live at Wales Millenium Centre in Cardiff in March 2024 and directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon, the cast is led by Liam Mower as Edward Scissorhands, alongside Ashley Shaw as Kim Boggs, Kerry Biggin as Peg Boggs, Dominic North as Bill Boggs, Ben Brown as Jim Upton, Nicole Kabera as Joyce Monroe and Luke Murphy as her husband, George.

Completing the company are Andrew Ashton, Stephanie Billers, Reece Causton, Jade Copas, AnnaMaria de Freitas, Perriera de Jesus Franque, Savannah Ffrench, Glenn Graham, James Lovell, Aristide Lyons, Xholindi Muci, Stephen Murray, Edwin Ray, Holly Saw, Molly Shaw-Downie, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Mami Tomotani and Carrie Willis.

Edward Scissorhands is devised, directed and choreographed by Bourne, with original screenplay, story and co-adaptation by Caroline Thompson, new music and arrangements by Terry Davies (based on themes from the motion picture score composed by Danny Elfman), set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Howard Harrison and sound design by Paul Groothuis. The show is produced by special arrangement with 20th Century Studios and Buena Vista Theatricals.

The story revolves around a man called Edward, created by an eccentric inventor who passes away before completing his work, leaving Edward with scissors instead of hands. It follows the journey of an outsider trying to fit in with the local community.

Edward Scissorhands will be screen in cinemas across the UK and internationally from Wednesday, 25 September 2024.