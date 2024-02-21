Matt Smith, Jessica Brown Findlay and more discuss An Enemy of the People

Thomas Ostermeier’s play has also extended its run at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Thomas Ostermeier’s version of An Enemy of the People, led by Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who, House of the Dragon), has opened in the West End – and WhatsOnStage was there to celebrate and chat to the cast.

Ibsen’s piece, in an adaptation by Ostermeier and Florian Borchmeyer and in a translation by Duncan Macmillan, follows a doctor who has to battle against a court of public opinion when he discovers that the local waters in his town’s famous baths are contaminated.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, which you can read here.

Making his West End debut, Ostermeier’s production will now run at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 13 April. Tickets are on sale now.

Alongside Smith as Dr Stockmann are Jessica Brown Findlay (The Flatshare, Hamlet) as Katharina Stockmann, Priyanga Burford (Rapture, Eyam) as Aslaksen, Zachary Hart (Julius Caesar) as Billing, Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) as Peter Stockmann, Nigel Lindsay (The Lehman Trilogy, The Trials) as Morten Kiil, and Shubham Saraf (The Father and the Assassin) as Hovstad.