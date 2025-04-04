Martin Shaw to bring A Man for All Seasons to the West End following short tour

A Man for All Seasons will enjoy a run at London’s Harold Pinter this summer.

The Martin Shaw-led piece toured the UK earlier this year.

Robert Bolt’s play explores the events surrounding Henry VIII’s demand for a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, which would clear the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, and devout Catholic Thomas More’s extraordinary act of defiance. It is directed by Jonathan Church.

Shaw, whose previous stage credits include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men, will once more take on the role of More – Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII – in the play. He’ll be joined by Gary Wilmot for the new run, as well as Edward Bennett, Nicholas Day, Calum Finlay, Orlando James, Hari Kang, Asif Khan, Annie Kingsnorth, Sam Parks, Sam Phillips, and Louisa Sextona, with further cast to be announced.

The creative team also includes Simon Higlett (set and costume designer), Mark Henderson (lighting designer), Paul Groothuis (sound designer), Matthew Scott (composer) and Gabrielle Dawes (casting director).

A Man for All Seasons is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

It’ll open at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 6 August 2025 and run to 6 September 2025. Prior to this, it will play at the Theatre Royal Brighton from 22 to 26 July and Grand Opera House, York from 29 July to 2 August.