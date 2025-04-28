whatsonstage white
Photos

Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step in the West End – photos released

David Ireland’s play arrives in London next month

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

28 April 2025

Martin Freeman in rehearsals for The Fifth Step,
Martin Freeman in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson

A look inside the rehearsal room with Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman has been released.

The two are set to star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step. 

First seen last summer as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, which Lowden featured in, Ireland’s play is co-produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland.

Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson

Directed by Finn den Hertog, The Fifth Step has set and costume design by Milla Clarke, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Mark Melville, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Stuart Burt.

Additionally, Joseph Ayre (Hijack, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (The Tempest, The Ocean at the End of the Lane) have joined the company as understudies for the roles of Cover Luka and Cover James, respectively.

Joseph Ayre in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Joseph Ayre in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson
Joe Rawlinson-Hunt in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Joe Rawlinson-Hunt in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson

The show will play at @sohoplace for a limited 11-week season from 10 May until 26 July 2025.

Ireland’s play is grounded in personal experience, explores themes of addiction, masculinity ,and faith. You can read our exclusive interview with the playwright here.

Martin Freeman in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Martin Freeman in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson
Finn Den Hertog (director) in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson
Finn Den Hertog (director) in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson
Katherine Nesbitt in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Katherine Nesbitt in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson
Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step
Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step, © Johan Persson

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Frances Mayli McCann and Jamie Muscato with a WhatsOnStage-branded microphone

The cast of The Great Gatsby get the party started on West End opening night

The Broadway transfer is now officially open, old sport!