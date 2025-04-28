Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden in rehearsals for The Fifth Step in the West End – photos released

A look inside the rehearsal room with Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman has been released.

The two are set to star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step.

First seen last summer as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, which Lowden featured in, Ireland’s play is co-produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland.

Directed by Finn den Hertog, The Fifth Step has set and costume design by Milla Clarke, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Mark Melville, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Stuart Burt.

Additionally, Joseph Ayre (Hijack, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (The Tempest, The Ocean at the End of the Lane) have joined the company as understudies for the roles of Cover Luka and Cover James, respectively.

The show will play at @sohoplace for a limited 11-week season from 10 May until 26 July 2025.

Ireland’s play is grounded in personal experience, explores themes of addiction, masculinity ,and faith. You can read our exclusive interview with the playwright here.