Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden to star in The Fifth Step in the West End

Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman will star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step.

First seen in Scotland last summer as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, Ireland’s play is co-produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland.

Lowden, who starred in the show’s original run, said: “To just be in the room again with David and Finn – two dangerously talented individuals – is a gift in itself. But to now add Martin to the mix, an actor of black belt level skill and a hero of mine, just tops it. I can’t wait for more people to experience The Fifth Step.“

Freeman added: “I’m really looking forward to performing this brilliantly funny, unsettling, unexpected play. David Ireland is something quite special and Jack Lowden is an actor I have tremendous respect for and am looking forward to working with him.”

Directed by Finn den Hertog, The Fifth Step has set and costume design by Milla Clarke, lighting design by Lizzie Powell, sound design by Mark Melville, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Stuart Burt.

The show will now open @sohoplace for a limited 11-week season from 10 May until 26 July 2025. Tickets will be on sale from 10am today (23 January).

Ireland’s play, grounded in personal experience, explores themes of addiction, masculinity and faith. Stay tuned tomorrow for an exclusive interview with the playwright.