Little Women tour announces major extension and initial casting

See where the new production is heading

Alex Wood

| Tour |

17 April 2025

The current touring cast, © Nobby Clark
The UK tour of Little Women, Anne-Marie Casey’s new stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, has extended its run.

Originally set to conclude at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 June, the production will now continue through the autumn, beginning at Salisbury Playhouse from 3 to 13 October. From there, it will visit Poole, Darlington, Chelmsford, Chester, Guildford and Bath. The final performances will take place at Liverpool Playhouse from 4 to 8 November.

Belinda Lang and Honeysuckle Weeks will return to their roles as Aunt March and Marmee, respectively. Further casting is yet to be confirmed.

The production is directed by Loveday Ingram, with design by Ruari Murchison, lighting by Mike Robertson, sound and composition by Mathew Bugg, and movement direction by Mike Ashcroft.

Adapted from Alcott’s 19th-century novel, the play follows the lives of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they grow up during the American Civil War. The story explores themes of family, independence and ambition, and has remained a fixture in popular culture since its publication.

