Line-up revealed for Scott Alan’s concert at Cadogan Hall

A variety of stars join next month’s event

| London |

18 October 2024

Briches
Bradley Riches, Amber Davies and Claudia Kariuki, all headshots supplied by the production

Further names have been revealed for Scott Alan’s live concert at Cadogan Hall.

The event, set to celebrate the internationally recognised songwriter’s work, will take place at the central London venue on 10 November 2024.

Bradley Riches (Heartstopper, Babies The Musical), Amber Davies, and Claudia Kariuki (Six, Sister Act) will join Amy Di Bartolomeo, Oliver Tompsett, and Stuart Matthew Price (The Rocky Horror Show, Parade). Tickets are available now.

Alan has collaborated with the likes of Jeremy Jordan, Samantha Barks, Mark Feehily, Pentatonix, Sam Bailey and more. His song cycle The Distance We Have Come ran in the West End for two dates in June 2021. He has released seven albums, starting with his debut Dreaming Wide Awake in 2007, and has performed in sold-out concerts worldwide.

