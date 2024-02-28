Line-up for Connections at the Other Palace revealed

The informal concert event returns for a second instalment

The line-up has been revealed for the next volume of Connections.

Created by Rhys Wilkinson, Connections promises “a cosy afternoon of nostalgia and memories”, exploring connections made in our lives through the power of music. Wilkinson has likened it to “Graham Norton meets Jools Holland”, with the show taking place inside the Other Palace’s studio space.

The line-up includes Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet), Toby Marlow (co-creator of Six and upcoming new musical Why Am I So Single?), and Malinda Parris (& Juliet). Musical direction and arrangements are by Ella Ingram.

Connections will be staged on Sunday 17 March at 3.30pm.

Tickets are on sale via the Other Palace website.