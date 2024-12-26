Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals Warriors musical with Eisa Davis will head for the stage

Speaking to the New York Times, Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that his and Eisa Davis’ hit musical Warriors is likely to find a stage life soon.

As he plugs the music for the new Mufasa film, currently in cinemas across the globe, Miranda talked about other projects in the pipeline – including the hit concept album based on the cult classic film The Warriors.

The album received a full five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage earlier this year, and you can hear it being discussed on the WhatsOnStage Podcast below:

Discussing the album’s success, Miranda teased some plans to bring it to the stage, saying: “I think at the top of the year, Eisa and I will just start having conversations about how to adapt [Warriors] to the stage.”

Miranda has said that part of the reason for this is because the world is a “visual culture”. Dates, venues and possible timespans for the stage version haven’t been disclosed, but we’re incredibly excited to see what might be in the works.

Warriors is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures film and the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick. Described as an “immersive listening experience,” the story follows a New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they’re framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

It can be streamed now.