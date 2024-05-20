Lego to release Wicked-themed sets this year

What is this feeling? Is it the excitement at seeing Lego go all-in on Wicked?

The brick-making giant will be releasing four dedicated Wicked sets later this year to coincide with the cinematic release of the first part of the big-screen adaptation.

A dedicated Lego minisite has been set up for the new sets, which will be released on 1 October 2024. Exact details for each individual set has not been revealed, though we expect they will be “Popular”.

“The story of Wicked creates such an incredible experience for families, so being part of the team creating LEGO sets inspired by the upcoming movie and bringing that universe to life is hugely exciting.” says Raquel Ojeda Gregorio, LEGO Wicked design lead at the LEGO Group. “Wicked has some of the most magical locations and characters and recreating that with LEGO bricks is a match made in Oz. I can’t wait for fans to see these colourful sets and hope they will enjoy unlocking their imagination, creating, and telling their own Wicked-inspired stories.”

Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and based on the beloved Broadway and West End musical of the same name, has been split into two film releases (the first set for November 2024).

It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.