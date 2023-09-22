King Lear starring Kenneth Branagh confirms £20 ticket schemes

Producers of the forthcoming production of King Lear, starring Kenneth Branagh in the titular role, have announced three new ticketing initiatives.

In addition to the general sale of approximately 100 £20 tickets per performance, there will also be a weekly lottery, day tickets and advance standing tickets made available, all priced at £20, with no additional booking fees or charges.

For the weekly lottery, 14 tickets per performance (located in the front row of the stalls) will be up for grabs. The online lottery application process will open at 00:01am on Thursdays (beginning 12 October) and close at 10am on the following Wednesday. Following this, successful applicants will be notified at 1pm on Wednesdays and will have a total of two hours to purchase their tickets. The first draw will take place on Wednesday 18 October for the first performance on 21 October, along with the following week’s performances.

Day tickets (also located in the front row of the stalls, as well as standing tickets at the back of the stalls) will be released online at 10:30am each morning for any matinee and evening performances taking place that day.

Finally, standing tickets in the grand circle will be made available online each Wednesday, following the weekly lottery draw, for the following week’s performances.

The Fiery Angel and The Shed co-production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear is scheduled to run for 50 performances only and will have a running time of approximately two hours with no interval.

Directed by Branagh, the cast also includes Mara Allen (Macbeth, The Night Watch) as Curan, Deborah Alli (Best of Enemies, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as Goneril, Raymond Anum (The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew) as Burgundy, Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (making her professional debut) as Regan, Doug Colling (Dear Evan Hansen, This England) as Edgar, Dylan Corbett-Bader (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, We Were The Lucky Ones) as France, Eleanor de Rohan (Hamlet, Anatomy of A Scandal) as Kent, Chloe Fenwick-Brown (making her professional debut) as Oswald, Joseph Kloska (The Winter’s Tale, Richard III) as Gloucester, Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Sandman) as Edmund, Hughie O’Donnell (Into The Woods) as Cornwall, Caleb Obediah (Bridgerton, The Living Newspaper) as Cornwall, Jessica Revell (Tracy Beaker Returns, The Dumping Ground) as Cordelia / The Fool.

The creative team also features Jon Bausor (set and costume designer), Lucy Skilbeck (associate director), Nina Dunn (projection designer), Paul Keogan (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers and composers), Aletta Collins (choreographer), Lucy Bevan CDG and Emily Brockmann (casting directors), Bret Yount (fight director), Issy Snape and Michael Rouse (assistant directors) and Jim Leaver (production manager).

King Lear is the latest addition to Branagh’s impressive Shakespearean repertoire, which includes his film adaptations of Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, and Love’s Labour’s Lost and, more recently, The Winter’s Tale on stage.

He has also directed acclaimed stage productions of Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, and Romeo and Juliet.

King Lear will begin previews on 21 October 2023 at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, ahead of a press night on 31 October, and will run until 9 December. It is then scheduled to transfer to The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York City for the autumn of 2024.

