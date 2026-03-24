Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical announces additional tour dates

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical has revealed extra dates for its 2027 tour!

A major UK and Ireland tour will open at Curve in Leicester next March, following the show’s run in the West End, which concluded last month. You can see tour dates below.

The musical tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Bob Geldof steered Live Aid, the global music event staged on 13 July 1985, to success – with concerts in London and Philadelphia broadcast to an estimated audience of 1.5 billion people worldwide. It features songs by artists who appeared at Live Aid, including Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross.

Just For One Day opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre in May 2025 following a North American run at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto and an earlier premiere at the Old Vic in early 2024, where it became the venue’s fastest-selling musical.

The production continues to support the work of The Band Aid Charitable Trust, with £1.5 million raised to date.

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical is written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, with musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina and casting by Stuart Burt.

The show was originally presented at the Old Vic theatre in January 2024 and was subsequently produced in the West End by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax, ATG Entertainment, David and Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg and the Old Vic by permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust. The tour is produced by Jamie Wilson Productions in association with Curve.