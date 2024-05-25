& Juliet, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King and Frozen to perform on Britain’s Got Talent

Some major stage productions will head to the BGT finals!

There’ll be a major theatre bonanza to celebrate the semi-finals and finals of Britain’s Got Talent!

Across next week, there will be performances from a number of stage shows as the ITV series gears up to crown its 2024 winner.

Shows taking part are:

– The Lion King, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will have a performance on Monday

– Mamma Mia! – which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary will perform a medley during the finale. The show recently welcomed two talent competition-winning stars – Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc – who will appear alongside Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Nicola Dawn-Brook

– & Juliet, which is about to embark on a new tour – the show will perform “Roar” on Thursday

– Frozen, with Samantha Barks performing “Let It Go”, alongside Laura Dawkes on Tuesday night

Also performing will be Alesha Dixon and Calum Scott.

Britain’s Got Talent has a long history of platforming stage musicals, with the likes of Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Back to the Future, Sister Act, Hairspray and more all taking part in recent years.