Julian Ovenden to perform in West End concert

He’ll be joined by Scott Frankel

Julian Ovenden will perform for one night only in the West End.

The newly announced concert follows solo events at Chichester Festival Theatre and Cadogan Hall.

Produced by Lambert Jackson, the setlist will feature songs from Ovenden’s long and varied stage career, including highlights from his Olivier Award-nominated performance in South Pacific.

He’ll be joined by Broadway composer, musical director, and pianist Scott Frankel on keys.

Julian Ovenden in Concert will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday, 7 September.