Jock Night to open at Seven Dials Playhouse

Hive North and Seven Dials Playhouse have announced London dates for Adam Zane’s Jock Night.

Set in Manchester’s Gay Village, Jock Night sees Ben, a 40s-something Victoria Wood lover, search for a future life partner in a world of casual hookups. The play shines a light on mental health and provocative issues within the LGBTQIA+ community.

David Paisley (Holby City) will return to the stage for the first time in four years to play Ben. His previous credits include Life According to Saki at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be a part of Jock Night, an unapologetically queer exploration of contemporary gay life and the complexities of friendships, sex and relationships,” said Paisley. “[The] script is hilarious, cuttingly honest, and thought-provoking, and I feel honoured to bring the character of Ben to life.”

Written and directed by Adam Zane and produced by Mike Lee, the piece is designed by Dick Longdin.

Jock Night runs at Seven Dials Playhouse from 9 October to 4 November, with a press night on 12 October.

