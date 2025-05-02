Jamie Lloyd, Tom Francis and Jak Malone discuss their Tony Awards nominations

We hear from Brits on Broadway in a podcast special

After Tuesday’s main episode, editor-in-chief Alex Wood dials into New York to hear from three Tony Awards nominees as a bonus feature on the WhatsOnStage Podcast.

It was a solid year for homegrown productions with Sunset Boulevard emerging as the most-nominated musical revival, while the hit five-piece show Operation Mincemeat bagged four nods.

Here’s what director Jamie Lloyd and performers Tom Francis and Jak Malone had to say as they reflect on a stellar Broadway season in their respective shows.

